What Does $3,200 Rent You In Los Angeles, Today?

Photos: Zumper

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Los Angeles? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in Los Angeles if you're on a budget of $3,200 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

10751 Wilshire Blvd., #603 (Westwood)




Listed at $3,200 / month, this 853-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom condo is located at 10751 Wilshire Blvd.

The building offers garage parking and a swimming pool. The unit has carpeting and stainless steel appliances. Unfortunately, pets aren't welcome.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1100 S Hope St., #1312 (Downtown)




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo over at 1100 S Hope St. It's also listed for $3,200 / month for its 1,120 square feet of space.

The building has garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the furnished unit, there are hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a fireplace. Unfortunately, pets aren't permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

1850 Industrial St., #601 (Wholesale District)




Here's a 744-square-foot studio condo at 1850 Industrial St. that's going for $3,200 / month.

In the furnished unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings and in-unit laundry. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Cats and dogs aren't welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

3480 Barham Blvd., #308 (Hollywood Hills)




Next, check out this 812-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo that's located at 3480 Barham Blvd. It's listed for $3,200 / month.

In the furnished unit, you'll get high ceilings, a fireplace and a balcony. The building has on-site laundry. Pets aren't welcome.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1016 1/4 Echo Park Ave. (Echo Park)




Located at 1016 1/4 Echo Park Ave., here's a 900-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom townhouse that's listed for $3,195/ month.

In the unit, you can expect high ceilings, a dishwasher and a balcony. The building boasts on-site laundry and outdoor space. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

