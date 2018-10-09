What does $3,800 rent you in Santa Monica, today?

According to Walk Score, this Santa Monica neighborhood is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Santa Monica is currently hovering around $2,800.
So, what might you expect to find if you've got $3,800 / month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
923 Ocean Ave., #5
Listed at $3,800/month, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 923 Ocean Ave., #5.
In the furnished condo, you can expect hardwood flooring, air conditioning and a fireplace. Pet owners, take heed: cats and small dogs are permitted.
130 San Vicente Blvd., #132A
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo over at 130 San Vicente Blvd., #132A. It's listed for $3,790/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and outdoor space. The apartment features hardwood flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and a dishwasher. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
201 Ocean Ave., ##307P
Here's a 513-square-foot studio apartment at 201 Ocean Ave., ##307P that's going for $3,750/month.
In the furnished unit, you'll get a balcony, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, hardwood floors and a walk-in closet. The building offers a door person, an elevator, a fitness center, assigned garage parking, on-site laundry, on-site management, secured entry and a swimming pool. Pets are not welcome.
2720 Neilson Way
Finally, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 2720 Neilson Way. It's listed for $3,710/month.
Apartment amenities include a balcony, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and carpeted floors. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a fitness center. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
