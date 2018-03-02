REAL ESTATE

What Does $5,000 Rent You In Los Angeles, Today?

6250 Hollywood Blvd. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Los Angeles? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in Los Angeles with a budget of $5,000 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the listings.

615 Hampton Dr., #A304 (Venice)




Listed at $5,000 / month, this 946-square-foot studio apartment is located at 615 Hampton Dr.

In the top-floor unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher, concrete floors, in-unit laundry, a private patio and ample natural lighting. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't welcome.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

450 N Rossmore Ave., #1004 (Melrose)



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo situated at 450 N Rossmore Ave. It's listed for $4,950 / month for its 900 square feet of space.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a fitness center and a roof deck. The sunny unit has hardwood floors, a fireplace, 360-degree views, high ceilings and built-in storage features. Pets aren't allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

6250 Hollywood Blvd. (Hollywood)




Here's a 1,320-square-foot 1-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo at 6250 Hollywood Blvd. that's going for $4,950 / month.

In the unit, you'll get a walk-in closet, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and ample natural lighting. The building features outdoor space, a swimming pool, outdoor grills and a fitness center. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlinerental property
REAL ESTATE
Learn the score on what's available to rent in Los Angeles for $1,900 per month
The cheapest apartment rentals in Sawtelle, explored
Renting in the Hollywood Hills: What will $1,700 get you?
Renting in Laguna Beach: What will $2,800 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Melrose right now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News