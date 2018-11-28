REAL ESTATE

What will $1,300 rent you in Los Angeles, right now?

914 S. Alvarado St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Los Angeles?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Los Angeles with a budget of $1,300/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

914 S. Alvarado St. (Westlake)






First up, check out this studio that's located at 914 S. Alvarado St. It's listed for $1,300/month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a ceiling fan. The building offers on-site laundry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

4622 La Mirada Ave. (East Hollywood)






Located at 4622 La Mirada Ave., here's a studio that's also listed for $1,300/month.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, air conditioning, a ceiling fan and new countertops. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

765 Irolo St. (Koreatown)






Next, check out this 500-square-foot studio that's located at 765 Irolo St. It's listed for $1,295/month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a ceiling fan, exposed brick and new quartz countertops. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and a fitness center. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is fairly bikeable and has excellent transit.

(See the complete listing here.)

3944 Ingraham St. (Koreatown)






Located at 3944 Ingraham St., here's a first-floor studio that's also listed for $1,295/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, spacious closets and white cabinets and appliances. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is relatively bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the complete listing here.)
