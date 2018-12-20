REAL ESTATE

What will $1,400 rent you in Koreatown, right now?

687 Shatto Place. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Koreatown?

According to Walk Score, this Los Angeles neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," has some bike infrastructure and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Koreatown is currently hovering around $1,600.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $1,400 / month? Read on for a roundup of th e latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

South Kingsley Drive and West Fifth Street






First, there's this studio apartment over at South Kingsley Drive and West Fifth Street. It's listed for $1,395/month.

The building features on-site laundry, secured entry and extra storage space. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

3835 W. Eighth St.






Here's a 450-square-foot studio at 3835 W. Eighth St. that's also going for $1,395/month.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, an elevator and secured entry. The apartment boasts hardwood and tiled floors, white appliances, granite countertops, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental, but there is a $300 deposit, $200 deposit.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

687 Shatto Place






Next, check out this studio that's located at 687 Shatto Place. It's listed for $1,395/month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors and carpeting, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and a walk-in closet. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, secured entry and shared outdoor space. Animals are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

2960 James M. Wood Blvd.






Located at 2960 James M. Wood Blvd., here's a studio that's listed for $1,350/month.

The building boasts on-site laundry, on-site management and secured entry. Apartment amenities include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, air conditioning and ceiling fans. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee, but there is a $1,350 security deposit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
