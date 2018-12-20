What will $1,400 rent you in Koreatown, right now?

According to Walk Score, this Los Angeles neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," has some bike infrastructure and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Koreatown is currently hovering around $1,600.
So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $1,400 / month? Read on for a roundup of th e latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
South Kingsley Drive and West Fifth Street
First, there's this studio apartment over at South Kingsley Drive and West Fifth Street. It's listed for $1,395/month.
The building features on-site laundry, secured entry and extra storage space. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
3835 W. Eighth St.
Here's a 450-square-foot studio at 3835 W. Eighth St. that's also going for $1,395/month.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, an elevator and secured entry. The apartment boasts hardwood and tiled floors, white appliances, granite countertops, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental, but there is a $300 deposit, $200 deposit.
687 Shatto Place
Next, check out this studio that's located at 687 Shatto Place. It's listed for $1,395/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors and carpeting, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and a walk-in closet. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, secured entry and shared outdoor space. Animals are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
2960 James M. Wood Blvd.
Located at 2960 James M. Wood Blvd., here's a studio that's listed for $1,350/month.
The building boasts on-site laundry, on-site management and secured entry. Apartment amenities include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, air conditioning and ceiling fans. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee, but there is a $1,350 security deposit.
