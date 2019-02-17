What will $1,400 rent you in Los Angeles, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Los Angeles with a budget of $1,400/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
420 S. Burlington Ave. (Westlake)
First up, check out this studio apartment that's located at 420 S. Burlington Ave. It's listed for $1,400/month.
The unit features ample natural lighting and a dishwasher. Sadly, animals are not allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, has some bike infrastructure and is a haven for transit riders.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
932 S. Westmoreland Ave. (Westlake)
Located at 932 S. Westmoreland Ave., here's a 400-square-foot studio apartment that's listed for $1,400/month.
The building features assigned parking, while the bright unit includes stainless steel bathroom fixtures and quartz countertops. Unfortunately, neither cats nor dogs are welcome at this time.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
2530 S. Sycamore Ave. (West Adams)
Located at 2530 S. Sycamore Ave., here's a 570-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,400/month.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher and spacious closets. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
