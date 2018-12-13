REAL ESTATE

What will $1,400 rent you in Westlake, right now? | Hoodline

1433 Miramar St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Westlake?

According to Walk Score, this Los Angeles neighborhood has excellent walkability, is fairly bikeable and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Westlake is currently hovering around $1,695.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $1,400 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

320 S. Occidental Blvd.






Here's this studio situated at 320 S. Occidental Blvd. It's listed for $1,395/month for its 425 square feet of space.

The building has on-site laundry, assigned parking, an elevator and storage space. In the unit, there are hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a fireplace, quartz countertops and air conditioning. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1433 Miramar St.





Here's a 400-square-foot studio at 1433 Miramar St. that's going for $1,375/month.

The apartment boasts hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, both air conditioning and central heating, an eat-in kitchen and a ceiling fan. The building boasts assigned parking. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the full listing here.)

981 Elden Ave.





Then, check out this 400-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 981 Elden Ave. It's listed for $1,350/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and air conditioning. The building has on-site laundry and on-site management. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineLos Angeles
REAL ESTATE
Here are today's cheapest rentals in Santa Monica | Hoodline
LA County supervisors OK Tejon Ranch mega-development
Anaheim's most deluxe residential rentals, revealed | Hoodline
What will $1,700 rent you in Los Angeles, right now? | Hoodline
More Real Estate
Top Stories
New FCC ruling could block proposed text tax in CA
Upland police shoot, wound man in elementary school parking lot
Apple to open 1,000-employee operation in Culver City
Families of students abused by Industry janitor announce lawsuit
Officials set to host 2 town halls for Woolsey Fire victims
After running afoul of regulators, billionaire builds an app
Southwest flight turns around after human heart found on board
Slain Monrovia mother, teen daughter remembered at vigil
Show More
CSUN increases patrols over threat to campus Pride Center
Bank surprises single mom, pays off $150K in student loans
Virgin Galactic's rocket ship reaches space on test
SUV crashes into San Gabriel home
Cash rains down on NJ highway, leading to multiple crashes
More News