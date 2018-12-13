What will $1,400 rent you in Westlake, right now? | Hoodline

According to Walk Score, this Los Angeles neighborhood has excellent walkability, is fairly bikeable and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Westlake is currently hovering around $1,695.
So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $1,400 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
320 S. Occidental Blvd.
Here's this studio situated at 320 S. Occidental Blvd. It's listed for $1,395/month for its 425 square feet of space.
The building has on-site laundry, assigned parking, an elevator and storage space. In the unit, there are hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a fireplace, quartz countertops and air conditioning. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
1433 Miramar St.
Here's a 400-square-foot studio at 1433 Miramar St. that's going for $1,375/month.
The apartment boasts hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, both air conditioning and central heating, an eat-in kitchen and a ceiling fan. The building boasts assigned parking. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
981 Elden Ave.
Then, check out this 400-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 981 Elden Ave. It's listed for $1,350/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and air conditioning. The building has on-site laundry and on-site management. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
