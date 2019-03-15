What will $1,400 rent you in Westlake, right now?

According to Walk Score, this Los Angeles neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Westlake is currently hovering around $1,795.
So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $1,400 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
345 S. Westlake Ave.
First up, there's this studio apartment situated at 345 S. Westlake Ave. It's listed for $1,395/month.
The building offers on-site laundry, assigned parking and secured entry. In the newly-renovated unit, there are hardwood floors, a spacious kitchen and more. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.
From the listing:
(Check out the complete listing here.)
226 S. Reno St.
Here's a 376-square-foot studio apartment located at 226 S. Reno St. that's going for $1,395/month.
The building offers assigned parking and the unit includes stainless steel appliances. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
320 S. Occidental Blvd.
Next, check out this 425-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 320 S. Occidental Blvd. It's listed for $1,395/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings and a fireplace, while the building features on-site laundry, an elevator and extra storage space. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are both permitted.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1318 W. Maryland St.
Located at 1318 W. Maryland St., here's a 400-square-foot studio apartment that's listed for $1,395/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher and additional stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, rejoice: dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
(See the complete listing here.)
514 Union Drive
Finally, listed at $1,375/month, this studio apartment is located at 514 Union Drive.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site management, while the unit features new laminate flooring and a full kitchen. Sadly, cats and dogs are not allowed.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
