What will $1,500 rent you in Anaheim, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in Anaheim if you've got $1,500/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
104 E. Leatrice Lane (Anaheim Resort)
Listed at $1,500/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 104 E. Leatrice Lane.
The building boasts on-site laundry, secured entry and outdoor space. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances and built-in storage features. Both cats and dogs are permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
120 S. Grand Ave. (West Anaheim)
Here's a 735-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 120 S. Grand Ave. that's going for $1,495/month.
The apartment features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, air conditioning and closet space. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site management. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
125 N. Syracuse St. (West Anaheim)
Next, check out this 770-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 125 N. Syracuse St. It's listed for $1,480/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors and carpeting, granite countertops, a ceiling fan and closet space. The building features a swimming pool and outdoor space. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here.
According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.
2104 S. Lewis St. (Anaheim Resort)
Located at 2104 S. Lewis St., here's a 711-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $1,475/month.
In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher, carpeted flooring, a ceiling fan, granite countertops and closet space. Building amenities include on-site laundry, assigned parking, a swimming pool, secured entry and outdoor space. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
