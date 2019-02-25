What will $1,500 rent you in Anaheim, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in Anaheim with a budget of $1,500/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
912 S. Anaheim Blvd. (Southeast Anaheim)
Listed at $1,495/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 912 S. Anaheim Blvd.
Building amenities include garage parking and the apartment features an upgraded modern kitchen, plank flooring, and washer and dryer hookups. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.
217 Knott Ave. (West Anaheim)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom over at 217 Knott Ave. It's also listed for $1,495/month for its 729 square feet of space.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, assigned parking and a swimming pool. In the spacious unit, there is vinyl plank flooring, granite kitchen countertops and new ceiling fans. Sadly, neither cats nor dogs are currently allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
2375 W. Crescent Ave. (West Anaheim)
Next, check out this 780-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 2375 W. Crescent Ave. It's listed for $1,455/month.
The building features on-site management and a swimming pool, while the bright unit includes hardwood floors, ceiling fans and more. Pet owners, rejoice: both cats and dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.
1619 W. Crescent Ave. (The Colony)
Listed at $1,415/month, this 504-square-foot studio apartment is located at 1619 W. Crescent Ave.
In the unit, you can expect garden access, along with carpet and a spacious kitchen. The building features a swimming pool, on-site laundry and a children's playground. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.
