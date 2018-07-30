REAL ESTATE

What will $1,500 rent you in West Anaheim, right now?

3230 W. Lincoln Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in West Anaheim?

According to Walk Score, this Anaheim neighborhood is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in West Anaheim is currently hovering around $1,495.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $1,500 / month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

150 S. Magnolia Ave.




Listed at $1,500/month, this 680-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 150 S. Magnolia Ave.

In the studio, you can anticipate a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a balcony/patio, a ceiling fan and hardwood floors. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, assigned parking, outdoor space, a fitness center and secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here, though breed limitations and additional fees apply.

(See the complete listing here.)

120 N. Syracuse St., #42



Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 120 N. Syracuse St., #42. It's listed for $1,495/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, secured entry, on-site laundry, on-site management, secured entry and barbecue grills. In the apartment, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

3230 W. Lincoln Ave.




Next, check out this 750-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 3230 W. Lincoln Ave. It's listed for $1,480/month.

The building has a swimming pool, a fitness center, on-site laundry and on-site management. The unit offers air conditioning, carpeted flooring and a ceiling fan. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

125 N. Belinda Cir.



Located at 125 N. Belinda Cir., here's a 785-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,460/month.

The apartment has air conditioning, carpeted flooring, wooden cabinetry and a ceiling fan. The complex offers a swimming pool, on-site management, on-site laundry and outdoor space. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

200 N. Gilbert St.




Listed at $1,425/month, this 715-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 200 N. Gilbert St.

In the unit, you can expect air conditioning, carpeted flooring, wooden cabinetry and a ceiling fan. The complex has on-site management, a swimming pool, outdoor space and on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineAnaheim
REAL ESTATE
Beverly Hills property hits market for record $1 billion
What will $1,700 rent you in Koreatown, right now?
Renting in Huntington Beach: What will $1,700 get you?
What does $2,000 rent you in Los Angeles?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
OC Mexican Mafia leader ordered killing from prison, DA says
Mother of 2 dies after jumping out of moving minivan in Brea
NY murder suspect arrested in LA claims involvement in 7 killings
Beverly Hills property hits market for record $1 billion
5-year-old girl finds human severed leg in Bakersfield lake
Little girl brings burritos, smiles to weary firefighters battling Carr Fire
Dad working 3 jobs surprises daughter with dream dress
Arrest made in break-in of North Hollywood church
Show More
Freight train collides with semi trailer in Pacoima
Argument leads to man's fatal stabbing in Canyon Country
LeBron James opens I Promise School for at-risk children
18-year-old man arrested for murder, elder abuse in IE
Youth pastor accused of sex assaults arrested in Wildomar
More News