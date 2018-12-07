What will $1,600 rent you in Anaheim, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Anaheim if you've got $1,600/month earmarked for your rent.
317 E. La Palma Ave. (Northwest Anaheim)
Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom located at 317 E. La Palma Ave. It's listed for $1,589/month.
The building features on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, there are hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, air conditioning and ceiling fans. Both cats and dogs are permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.
2301 E. Ball Road, #237 (Southeast Anaheim)
Next, check out this 550-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 2301 E. Ball Road, #237. It's listed for $1,555/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a balcony. The building offers on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
3070 E. Frontera St.
Listed at $1,545/month, this 710-square-foot zero-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 3070 E. Frontera St.
The apartment boasts carpeting, garden access and a ceiling fan. The building has outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center and on-site management. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
120 S. Grand Ave. (West Anaheim)
Then, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 120 S. Grand Ave. It's listed for $1,542/month for its 735 square feet of space.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site management and a swimming pool. In the apartment, there are hardwood flooring, air conditioning, granite countertops and garden access. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
