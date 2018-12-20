What will $1,600 rent you in Anaheim, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in Anaheim if you don't want to spend more than $1,600/month on rent.
2200 E. Ball Road (Southeast Anaheim)
Listed at $1,595/month, this 702-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2200 E. Ball Road.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the unit, you will find carpeting, large closets, high ceilings, extra storage space and a breakfast bar. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. Look out for a $500 deposit.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
2301 E. Ball Road, #237 (Southeast Anaheim)
Here's a 550-square-foot studio apartment at 2301 E. Ball Road, #237 that's going for $1,555/month.
The building boasts on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a balcony. Both cats and dogs are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
120 S. Grand Ave. (West Anaheim)
Listed at $1,542/month, this 735-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 120 S. Grand Ave.
Building amenities include on-site management, on-site laundry and secured entry. The apartment boasts carpeted flooring, high ceilings, white appliances, a breakfast bar and garden access. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.
3070 E. Frontera St.
Then, there's this studio apartment situated at 3070 E. Frontera St. It's listed for $1,540/month for its 710 square feet of space.
The building offers outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center and on-site management. Apartment amenities include carpeting, high ceilings, ceiling fans, white appliances, granite countertops and garden access. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
