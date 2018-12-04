What will $1,600 rent you in Costa Mesa, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in Costa Mesa with a budget of $1,600/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
126 E. 18th St.
Listed at $1,600/month, this 515-square-foot studio is located at 126 E. 18th St.
In the unit, there are quartz countertops, white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, hardwood floors and a walk-in closet. The building has on-site laundry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.
1142 Buckingham Drive
Next, there's this studio apartment situated at 1142 Buckingham Drive. It's listed for $1,595/month for its 750 square feet of space.
The building has on-site laundry, assigned parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool and on-site management. In the furnished unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a balcony. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
365 W. Wilson St.
Here's a 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 365 W. Wilson St. that's also going for $1,595/month.
Apartment amenities include closet space, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, tiled countertops and a ceiling fan. The building features on-site laundry, assigned parking, a swimming pool, secured entry and on-site management. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
2855 Pinecreek Drive
Then, check out this 495-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 2855 Pinecreek Drive. It's listed for $1,529/month.
The unit boasts stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a balcony, carpeted floors and a ceiling fan. Building amenities include on-site laundry, outdoor space and storage space. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.
