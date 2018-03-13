REAL ESTATE

What Will $1,600 Rent You In East Hollywood, Right Now?

5414 Carlton Way. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in East Hollywood?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in this Los Angeles neighborhood if you've got $1,600 / month earmarked for your rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

1029 N Ardmore Ave.




Listed at $1,595 / month, this studio apartment is located at 1029 N Ardmore Ave. (at N Ardmore Ave. & Romaine St.).

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a patio, a dishwasher, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. The building offers on-site laundry. Cats and dogs aren't allowed.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1376 N Serrano Ave.




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 1376 N Serrano Ave. (at N Serrano Ave. & Fernwood Ave.). It's also listed for $1,595 / month.

In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, granite countertops, large windows and plenty of closet space. Building amenities include secured entry and assigned parking. Sadly for pet owners, cats and dogs aren't welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

5414 Carlton Way, #8a



Here's a studio apartment at 5414 Carlton Way that's going for $1,550 / month.

In the unit, you'll get air conditioning, hardwood flooring, granite countertops and a ceiling fan. The building has assigned parking and on-site laundry. Pets aren't allowed.

(See the full listing here.)
---

