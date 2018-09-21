What will $1,600 rent you in Glendale, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in Glendale if you're on a budget of $1,600/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
3225 Montrose Ave.
Listed at $1,599/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 3225 Montrose Ave.
In the apartment, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, a walk-in closet and quartz countertops. The building boasts amenities like on-site management and outdoor space. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location isn't very walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
1510 Rock Glen Ave.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 1510 Rock Glen Ave. It's listed for $1,595/month for its 690 square feet of space.
The building offers on-site laundry, assigned parking, a swimming pool and outdoor space. In the apartment, there are a dishwasher, air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a ceiling fan. Cats are permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
144 N. Belmont St.
Here's a 748-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 144 N. Belmont St. that's going for $1,575/month.
The apartment features a dishwasher, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, ceiling fans, granite countertops and a balcony. The building has on-site laundry, assigned parking, an elevator, storage space and secured entry. Animals are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1030 Irving Ave.
Located at 1030 Irving Ave., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $1,550/month.
Apartment amenities include carpeting, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. The building features assigned parking and extra storage space. Animals are not allowed.
Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable and has some transit options.
221 N. Belmont St.
Finally, also listed at $1,550/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 221 N. Belmont St.
In the unit, you can expect both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted flooring, a walk-in closet, a balcony, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, assigned parking and secured entry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
