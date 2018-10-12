What will $1,600 rent you in Los Angeles, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Los Angeles if you don't want to spend more than $1,600/month on rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
407 S. Gramercy Place (Koreatown)
Listed at $1,600/month, this 525-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 407 S. Gramercy Place.
Amenities offered in the building include package services. In the unit, you can expect hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and closet space. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and is a haven for transit riders.
1328 Crenshaw Blvd., #1328 (Arlington Heights)
Here's a 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom multi-family at 1328 Crenshaw Blvd., #1328 that's also going for $1,600/month.
The apartment features hardwood flooring, air conditioning, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, outdoor space and secured entry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.
2225 Branden St. (Silver Lake)
Located at 2225 Branden St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $1,600/month.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood flooring, ceiling fans, granite countertops, air conditioning and built-in storage features. The building has assigned parking. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
5354 Yarmouth Ave. (Encino)
Then, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit located at 5354 Yarmouth Ave. It's listed for $1,600/month.
The building boasts on-site laundry, assigned parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool and on-site management. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar and a balcony. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
125 S. Ave. 53rd (Highland Park)
Located at 125 S. Ave. 53rd, here's a 515-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $1,600/month.
In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, air conditioning, a breakfast bar and closet space. The building has on-site laundry, assigned parking and outdoor space. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
