What will $1,600 rent you in the Los Angeles Metro area, today?

We compared what $1,600 might get you in Los Angeles, Long Beach, Beverly Hills and Burbank, using data from rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in the area.
What amenities and square footage might you get for the money, and how does location change the equation?
Read on to see the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Rental price medians are calculated considering all of the listings between zero and four bedrooms within a defined geography that appeared in Zumper's database over the 90-day period immediately preceding the publish date of this article.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Los Angeles -- 1533 W 206th St.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1533 W 206th St. in Los Angeles' Harbor Gateway neighborhood. Asking $1,600 / month, it's priced 20 percent below the $1,995 median rent for a one bedroom in Los Angeles.
In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. Secured entry and assigned parking are offered as building amenities. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
Long Beach -- 2116 Magnolia Ave.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 2116 Magnolia Ave. in Long Beach. It's also listed for $1,600 / month for its 600-square-feet of space--1 percent pricier than Long Beach's median one-bedroom rent of $1,590.
The building features garage parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, quartz countertops and ceiling fans. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable and is very bikeable.
(See the complete listing here.)
Beverly Hills -- 209 South Hamilton Drive
Listed at $1,600 / month, this studio apartment at 209 South Hamilton Drive in Beverly Hills is 15 percent below Beverly Hills's median studio rent of $1,875.
In the unit, you'll get a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, both air conditioning and central heatinggranite countertops and built-in storage features. The building offers on-site laundry, secured entry and on-site management. Pets are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable and has good transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
Burbank -- 2613 Wyoming Ave.
Finally, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2613 Wyoming Ave. in Burbank. It's listed for $1,600 / month, which is 9 percent less than Burbank's median one-bedroom rent of $1,750.
In the unit, you'll find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a patio, a ceiling fan, closet space and wooden cabinetry. Both cats and dogs are allowed. Assigned parking is offered as a building amenity.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot.
(Check out the complete listing here.)