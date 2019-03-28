What will $1,600 rent you in West Anaheim, today?

According to Walk Score, this Anaheim neighborhood is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in West Anaheim is currently hovering around $1,464.
So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $1,600 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
150 S. Magnolia Ave.
Listed at $1,565/month, this 680-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 150 S. Magnolia Ave.
In the unit, you can anticipate a walk-in closet and a private balcony, while the building offers on-site laundry, a swimming pool and assigned parking. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here.
120 S. Grand Ave.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 120 S. Grand Ave. It's listed for $1,542/month for its 735 square feet of space.
The building offers on-site management, a swimming pool and outdoor barbecues. In the apartment, you can expect garden access and a spacious floor plan. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
2520 W. La Palma Ave.
Here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2520 W. La Palma Ave. that's going for $1,525/month.
The unit offers in-unit laundry, while the building features a swimming pool and secured entry. Unfortunately, pets are not allowed at this time.
909 S. Knott Ave.
Next, check out this 830-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 909 S. Knott Ave. It's listed for $1,520/month.
In the unit, you'll have a galley-style kitchen, ceiling fans and ample natural lighting. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed.
125 N. Syracuse St.
And listed at $1,515/month, this 770-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 125 N. Syracuse St.
In the unit, you can expect garden access, a spacious living room and custom features. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed.
