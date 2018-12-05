What will $1,700 rent you in Anaheim, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Anaheim if you've got a budget of $1,700/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
400 S. Sunkist St. (Southeast Anaheim)
Listed at $1,685/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 400 S. Sunkist St.
In the unit, anticipate a mix of carpet and hardwood floors, large closets, a ceiling fan and a gas range and white cabinets in the kitchen. Building amenities include on-site laundry, a swimming pool and outdoor space. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
2200 E. Ball Road (Southeast Anaheim)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 2200 E. Ball Road. It's listed for $1,670/month for its 702 square feet of space.
In the unit, there are hardwood and carpeted floors, a ceiling fan, a large closet in the bedroom and a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, a swimming pool, a fitness center and on-site management. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. Expect a $500 deposit.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
2301 E. Ball Road, #129 (Southeast Anaheim)
Here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2301 E. Ball Road, #129, that's going for $1,665/month.
In the unit, you'll get both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher, high ceilings and a walk-in closet. The building offers on-site laundry, assigned garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, storage space, secured entry, on-site management and a lounge. Good news for dog lovers: pups are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(See the full listing here.)
909 S. Knott Ave. (West Anaheim)
Finally, check out this 830-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 909 S. Knott Ave. It's listed for $1,605/month.
In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, a mix of hardwood flooring and carpeting, wooden cabinetry and a dishwasher. The complex provides a swimming pool, outdoor space, on-site laundry facilities and a fitness center. Both cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)