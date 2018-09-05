What will $1,700 rent you in Costa Mesa, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in Costa Mesa if you don't want to spend more than $1,700/month on rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2855 Pinecreek Drive
Listed at $1,699/month, this 495-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 2855 Pinecreek Drive.
In the apartment, expect a patio, a walk-in closet, air conditioning, carpeted flooring, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. The building boasts extra storage space, an elevator, a fitness center, on-site laundry, outdoor space, package service, assigned parking, secured entry and a swimming pool. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed, though restrictions and additional fees apply.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
2000 Parsons St.
Next, there's this studio located at 2000 Parsons St. It's listed for $1,695/month for its 460 square feet of space.
The apartment features stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, a ceiling fan, a balcony, hardwood floors and quartz countertops. Building amenities include assigned parking, a fitness center, on-site laundry, outdoor space and a swimming pool. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome, though restrictions and additional fees apply.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable and has some transit options.
126 E. 18th St.
Here's a 515-square-foot studio at 126 E. 18th St. that's also going for $1,695/month.
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and a walk-in closet. The building has a fitness center, garage parking, on-site laundry, on-site management, outdoor space and a swimming pool. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome, though restrictions and additional fees apply.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot and has a few nearby public transportation options.
931 W. 19th St., #15
Finally, located at 931 W. 19th St., #15, here's a 627-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,650/month.
The apartment has carpeted floors, a dishwasher, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. The building offers outdoor space, a swimming pool and assigned parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable and has some transit options.
