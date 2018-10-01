What will $1,700 rent you in Costa Mesa, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in Costa Mesa with a budget of $1,700/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1911 Church St., #1
First up, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom located at 1911 Church St., #1, that's listed for $1,695/month for its 360 square feet of space.
The building has assigned parking, on-site management and on-site laundry. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, granite countertops and a ceiling fan. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot and has some transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
2000 Parsons St.
Next, check out this 460-square-foot studio that's located at 2000 Parsons St. It's listed for $1,650/month.
The apartment features a balcony, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, air conditioning and hardwood flooring. The building offers a fitness center, on-site laundry, outdoor space and a swimming pool. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome with additional fees.
Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable and has some transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
931 W. 19th St., #15
Located at 931 W. 19th St., #15, here's a 627-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's also listed for $1,650/month.
The apartment has carpeting, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. Building amenities include a swimming pool, outdoor space and assigned parking. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable and has some transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
365 W. Wilson St.
Listed at $1,640/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 365 W. Wilson St.
In the unit, you can expect carpeting, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, assigned parking, a swimming pool, secured entry, on-site management and outdoor space. Both cats and dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
2855 Pinecreek Drive
Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 2855 Pinecreek Drive. It's listed for $1,609/month for its 495 square feet of space.
Apartment amenities include a walk-in closet, a balcony, air conditioning, carpeted flooring, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. The building boasts amenities like an elevator, a fitness center, on-site laundry, outdoor space, package service and a swimming pool. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted pending restrictions and additional fees.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)