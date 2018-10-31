What will $1,700 rent you in Costa Mesa, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Costa Mesa if you've got $1,700/month earmarked for your rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
126 E. 18th St.
Listed at $1,695/month, this 515-square-foot studio is located at 126 E. 18th St.
This apartment features hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a balcony and air-conditioning. The building has a fitness center, a swimming pool, garage parking and on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1911 Church St.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 1911 Church St. It's also listed for $1,695/month for its 360 square feet of space.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, granite countertops, ceiling fans and cabinet space. The building has on-site laundry and on-site maintenance. Animals are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
2000 Parsons St.
Here's a 460-square-foot studio at 2000 Parsons St. that's going for $1,675/month.
In the apartment, you'll get a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, a balcony and quartz countertops. Building amenities include on-site laundry, a fitness center and a swimming pool. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.
(See the full listing here.)
2855 Pinecreek Drive
Next, check out this 495-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 2855 Pinecreek Drive. It's listed for $1,669/month.
Apartment amenities include a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a balcony and carpeting. The building features on-site laundry, outdoor space and storage space. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
931 W. 19th St., #22
Listed at $1,650/month, this 627-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 931 W. 19th St., #22.
This apartment includes carpeting, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans and air conditioning. The building has on-site laundry, outdoor space, a swimming pool, secured entry and on-site management. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)