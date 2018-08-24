REAL ESTATE

What will $1,700 rent you in Glendale, right now?

1421 E. Broadway. | Photos: Zumper

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Glendale?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in Glendale if you've got a budget of $1,700/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

1421 E. Broadway (Glendale)




Listed at $1,695/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1421 E. Broadway.

In the apartment, you're promised both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, assigned garage parking, an elevator and storage space. Animals are not welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

930 E. Lexington Drive, #1 (Glendale)




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 930 E. Lexington Drive. It's listed for $1,650/month.

The building boasts on-site laundry, assigned garage parking, outdoor space and extra storage space. In the apartment, expect carpeting, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable and has good transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

520 E. Elk Ave. (Glendale)




Then there's this 550-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 520 E. Elk Ave. that's also going for $1,650/month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a ceiling fan, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and exposed brick. The building has on-site laundry, secured entry and a business center. Cats are permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable and has good transit options.

(See the full listing here.)
