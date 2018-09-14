What will $1,700 rent you in Huntington Beach, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in Huntington Beach if you're on a budget of $1,700/month.
7522 Amazon Drive, #12A
Listed at $1,695/month, this 725-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 7522 Amazon Drive, #12A.
Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool and outdoor space. In the apartment, expect hardwood flooring, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, a ceiling fan, a breakfast bar and a patio. Animals are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and has some transit options.
16162 Sher Lane
Here's a 714-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 16162 Sher Lane that's going for $1,685/month.
The building boasts on-site management, a swimming pool, outdoor space, assigned garage parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate carpeting, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.
According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
401 Atlanta Ave.
Finally, located at 401 Atlanta Ave., here's a 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,645/month.
The building has on-site management, outdoor space, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. The apartment boasts air conditioning, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry and a ceiling fan. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable and has some transit options.
