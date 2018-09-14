REAL ESTATE

What will $1,700 rent you in Huntington Beach, right now?

401 Atlanta Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Huntington Beach?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in Huntington Beach if you're on a budget of $1,700/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

7522 Amazon Drive, #12A




Listed at $1,695/month, this 725-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 7522 Amazon Drive, #12A.

Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool and outdoor space. In the apartment, expect hardwood flooring, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, a ceiling fan, a breakfast bar and a patio. Animals are not permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

16162 Sher Lane




Here's a 714-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 16162 Sher Lane that's going for $1,685/month.

The building boasts on-site management, a swimming pool, outdoor space, assigned garage parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate carpeting, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.

According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

401 Atlanta Ave.




Finally, located at 401 Atlanta Ave., here's a 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,645/month.

The building has on-site management, outdoor space, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. The apartment boasts air conditioning, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry and a ceiling fan. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineHuntington Beach
REAL ESTATE
What does $1,500 rent you in Anaheim, today?
Check out today's cheapest rentals in Canoga Park, Los Angeles
Renting in Burbank: What will $2,200 get you?
LA County supervisors vote in favor of rent cap in unincorporated areas
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Hurricane Florence downgraded to tropical storm
Feds suspend immigration arrests in Hurricane Florence
Police: Man stabs family cat 12 times while 4-year-old fires AK-47
Ex-Santa Clarita Valley coach charged in alleged child sex assault case
Armed parolee in custody after SWAT standoff in Sylmar
Hello Kitty Grand Cafe opens its doors in Irvine
Firefighter's death in Mendocino Complex Fire caused by retardant drop, report finds
Boy survives being impaled in face by meat skewer
Show More
Big rig overturns, jackknifes on 10 Fwy in Baldwin Park
Fire erupts at luxury home on Rockingham Avenue in Brentwood
Beverly Hills police lawsuits feature controversial spoof video
Paul Manafort pleads guilty, will cooperate with special counsel
Crowd roughs up security guards at Paul Walker sideshow in West Covina
More News