What will $1,700 rent you in Huntington Beach, right now?

16162 Sher Lane. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Huntington Beach?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in Huntington Beach if you don't want to spend more than $1,700/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

4921 Charlene Circle




Listed at $1,695/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 4921 Charlene Circle.

The building boasts on-site laundry, garage parking, on-site management and outdoor space. In the unit, expect a balcony, carpeted floors, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher, a fireplace, high ceilings, a walk-in closet, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar. Animals are not welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

201 10th St.




Located at 201 10th St., here's a 390-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $1,675/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a balcony and wooden cabinetry. The building boasts a swimming pool, assigned garage parking and outdoor space. Pets are not permitted.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

401 Atlanta Ave.




Listed at $1,645/month, this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 401 Atlanta Ave.

The building has on-site management, a swimming pool and outdoor space. In the unit, you'll find carpeted floors and closet space. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

16162 Sher Lane




Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 16162 Sher Lane. It's listed for $1,640/month for its 714 square feet of space.

Building amenities include on-site management, a swimming pool, outdoor space and on-site laundry. The apartment features carpeted floors, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
