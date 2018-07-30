What will $1,700 rent you in Koreatown, right now?

According to Walk Score, this Los Angeles neighborhood is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Koreatown is currently hovering around $1,749.
So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $1,700 / month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
927 S. Westmoreland Ave.
First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom located at 927 S. Westmoreland Ave. It's listed for $1,700/month for its 600 square feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking, shared outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, there are hardwood and tile floors, a balcony, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops, high ceilings, ceiling fans and large windows with vertical blinds. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome here.
345 S. Manhattan Pl.
Here's a 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 345 S. Manhattan Pl. that's also going for $1,700/month.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, on-site management, assigned parking, an elevator and secured entry. In the unit, you'll get hardwood and tile floors, a dishwasher, designer lighting, high ceilings, black appliances, white cabinetry, granite countertops air conditioning units and fresh paint. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted with a $250 pet deposit.
500 S. Westmoreland Ave.
Next, check out this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 500 S. Westmoreland Ave. It's listed for $1,695/month.
The building offers extra storage, secured entry and on-site management. In the unit, you'll get an open living room floor plan, hardwood and tile floors, white appliances, quartz countertops, wooden cabinetry, large windows with vertical blinds, ceiling fans, large closets and extra storage space. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.
500 S. Westmoreland Ave.
Located at 500 S. Westmoreland Ave., here's a 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,695/month.
The building features on-site laundry, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, wooden cabinetry, large windows, updated bathroom and ceiling fans. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted.
833 S. Berendo St.
Listed at $1,675/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 833 S. Berendo St.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, on-site management and garage parking for a fee. In the unit, expect laminate flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, a kitchen island, air conditioning units, a renovated bathroom and ceiling fans. Sorry animal lovers, neither cats nor dogs are permitted this spot.
