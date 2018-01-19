REAL ESTATE

What Will $1,700 Rent You In Little Bangladesh, Right Now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Little Bangladesh? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in the neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $1,700 / month on rent.

Here are the listings.

343 S Hobart Blvd., #16




Listed at $1,700 / month, this 750-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 343 S Hobart Blvd. The unit has both hardwood flooring and tiling, granite counter tops, a deck and plenty of natural lighting. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)

400 S Mariposa Ave.



Next, there's this studio apartment over at 400 S Mariposa Ave. (at W. 4th Street). It's listed for $1,695 / month for its 525 square feet of space. The building offers on-site laundry and a swimming pool. In the top-floor apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and good storage space. Both cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

345 South Alexandria Ave.




Here's a 570-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 345 South Alexandria Ave., which is going for $1,650 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. The building boasts on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't welcome. (See the full listing here.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineapartmenthousing marketconsumer
REAL ESTATE
Learn the score on what's available to rent in Los Angeles for $1,900 per month
The cheapest apartment rentals in Sawtelle, explored
Renting in the Hollywood Hills: What will $1,700 get you?
Renting in Laguna Beach: What will $2,800 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Melrose right now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News