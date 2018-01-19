What Will $1,700 Rent You In Little Bangladesh, Right Now?

Here are the listings.
343 S Hobart Blvd., #16
Listed at $1,700 / month, this 750-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 343 S Hobart Blvd. The unit has both hardwood flooring and tiling, granite counter tops, a deck and plenty of natural lighting. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)
400 S Mariposa Ave.
Next, there's this studio apartment over at 400 S Mariposa Ave. (at W. 4th Street). It's listed for $1,695 / month for its 525 square feet of space. The building offers on-site laundry and a swimming pool. In the top-floor apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and good storage space. Both cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
345 South Alexandria Ave.
Here's a 570-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 345 South Alexandria Ave., which is going for $1,650 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. The building boasts on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't welcome. (See the full listing here.)
