What will $1,700 rent you in Los Angeles, right now? | Hoodline

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Los Angeles if you're on a budget of $1,700/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
548 N. Alexandria Ave. (Melrose)
Check out this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 548 N. Alexandria Ave. It's listed for $1,700/month.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, ample closet space, ceiling fans and air conditioning. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking. Both cats and dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental, but there is a $250 deposit, $1, and 300 deposit.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and has good transit options.
1440 N. Alta Vista Blvd. (Hollywood)
Here's a zero-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1440 N. Alta Vista Blvd. that's also going for $1,700/month.
The building boasts assigned parking. In the furnished unit, there are high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a balcony and air conditioning. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1275 Federal Ave. (Sawtelle)
Located at 1275 Federal Ave., here's a 350-square-foot zero-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $1,698/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking. Apartment amenities include granite countertops, carpeting and ample closet space. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
