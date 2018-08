What Will $1,700 Rent You In Los Angeles, Right Now?

845 Bunker Hill Ave., #201 (Chinatown)

343 S Hobart Blvd., #16 (Koreatown)

2220 Las Colinas Ave. (Eagle Rock)

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Los Angeles? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in Los Angeles if you've got $1,700 per month earmarked for your rent.Take a look at the listings, below.Listed at $1,700 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 845 Bunker Hill Ave. In the apartment, you can expect a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, air conditioning and built in storage space. The building boasts on-site laundry, secured entry and on-site management. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.The building's prime location gives it a Walk Score of 92 . (See the complete listing here .)Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo located at 343 S Hobart Blvd. It's also listed for $1,700 / month for its 750 square feet of space. The sunny two-story unit has granite counter tops and great closet space. Sadly, pets aren't permitted.The building has a Walk Score of 80 , and according to the listing, "there are many schools nearby and also restaurants, cafes, and markets." (See the complete listing here .)Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 2220 Las Colinas Ave., which is going for $1,700 / month. In the unit, you'll get in-unit laundry, air conditioning, granite counter tops, a balcony and hardwood floors. The building boasts on-site laundry and assigned parking. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcomeThe listing says there are "shopping and good places to eat nearby," helping to give the building a Walk Score of 84 . (Check out the complete listing here .)---