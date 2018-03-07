REAL ESTATE

What Will $1,700 Rent You In Los Angeles, Right Now?

3209 West 2nd Street | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Los Angeles? We've rounded up the latest listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of your options if you're on a budget of $1,700 / month.

For reference, the median 1-bedroom apartment in the city is renting for around $2,100 these days.

(Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

3209 West 2nd Street (Westlake)




Here's an 800-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 3209 West 2nd Street that's going for $1,700 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a ceiling fan and two closets. The building, nearly 100 years old, is located a few blocks from the main stretch of Koreatown.

Pets are not permitted.

(See the full listing here.)

19143 Victory Blvd (Tarzana)




Located at 19143 Victory Blvd, here's a 700-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,695/ month. The unit includes a mix of hardwood, tile and carpeted floors, plus a full kitchen and a good-sized closet. The unit includes a pool and on-site laundry. No pets, however.

(See the complete listing here.)

864 South New Hampshire Avenue, #326 (Koreatown)




Listed at $1,695 / month, this 680-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 864 South New Hampshire Avenue. It comes with hardwood laminate floors, a full kitchen including dishwasher, a balcony, central air conditioning and lots of closet and cupboard space. Building amenities include on-floor laundry, garage parking, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. Pets aren't permitted.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

7071 Hawthorn Avenue (Hollywood)




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 7071 Hawthorn Avenue for $1,695 / month. The centrally located building includes on-site laundry, and garage parking, with trash and water included in the rent. The unit itself includes a new refrigerator, central air conditioning, and carpeted and laminate floors. Pets aren't permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

