What will $1,700 rent you in Los Angeles, right now?

223 N. Alvarado St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Los Angeles?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in Los Angeles with a budget of $1,700/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

5301 Lexington Ave., #21 (East Hollywood)




Listed at $1,700/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 5301 Lexington Ave., #21.

The unit has air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, a swimming pool, secured entry and on-site management. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

223 N. Alvarado St. (Westlake)




Next, check out this 640-square-foot studio loft that's located at 223 N. Alvarado St. It's also listed for $1,700/month.

In the unit, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring high ceilings, wooden cabinetry, a balcony and a breakfast bar. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, assigned garage parking and secured entry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

5535 Carlton Way (Hollywood)




Listed at $1,700/month, this studio apartment is located at 5535 Carlton Way.

Apartment amenities include air conditioning, a balcony, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. The building offers amenities like a fitness center, garage parking, on-site laundry, outdoor space and a residents lounge. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed, though restrictions and additional fees apply.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

4232 Mary Ellen Ave. (Studio City)



Here's a 500-square-foot studio apartment at 4232 Mary Ellen Ave. that's going for $1,699/month.

The apartment features recessed lighting, quartz countertops, hardwood flooring, both air conditioning and central heating, wooden cabinetry and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking and on-site management. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

19039 Nordhoff St. (Northridge)




Finally, located at 19039 Nordhoff St., here's a 588-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's listed for $1,695/month.

In the unit, you can expect a fireplace, carpeted floors, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. Outdoor space and a swimming pool are offered as building amenities. Animals are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
