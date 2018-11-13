What will $1,700 rent you in Los Angeles, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in Los Angeles if you don't want to spend more than $1,700/month on rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
807 N. Madison Ave. (East Hollywood)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 807 N. Madison Ave. that's going for $1,700/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry. Dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
22668 MacFarlane Drive (Woodland Hills)
Next, check out this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 22668 MacFarlane Drive. It's also listed for $1,700/month.
In the furnished unit, you'll get a stone fireplace, hardwood floors and a private patio. Animals are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
3809 Lockland Drive, #2 (Baldwin Hills)
Located at 3809 Lockland Drive, #2, here's a 1-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,700/month.
The apartment features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
3949 Los Feliz Blvd. (Los Feliz)
Listed at $1,700/month, this 600-square-foot zero-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 3949 Los Feliz Blvd.
Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, on-site laundry and on-site management. In the unit, expect hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and closet space. Cats and dogs are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
1440 N. Alta Vista Blvd. (Hollywood)
Then, there's this studio located at 1440 N. Alta Vista Blvd. It's listed for $1,700/month.
The building has assigned parking and an elevator. In the furnished apartment, there are high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, air conditioning and a balcony. Cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
