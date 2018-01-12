REAL ESTATE

What Will $1,700 Rent You In Reseda, Right Now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Reseda? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in the neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $1,700 / month on rent.

Check out the below listings.

19119 Sherman Way




Listed at $1,695 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 19119 Sherman Way (at Claire Avenue). In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, a fireplace and a balcony. The building offers assigned parking, outdoor space and a swimming pool. Hairball alert: feline friends are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

19155 Victory Blvd.



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 19155 Victory Blvd. (at Vanalden Avenue). It's also listed for $1,695 / month. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an outdoor BBQ and secured entry. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and good closet space. Hairball alert: feline friends are allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)

7249 Baird Ave.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 7249 Baird Ave. (at Sherman Way) that's going for $1,650 / month. In the unit, you'll get a mix of carpeting and hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and a balcony. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool and secured entry. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlinehousing marketconsumer
REAL ESTATE
Learn the score on what's available to rent in Los Angeles for $1,900 per month
The cheapest apartment rentals in Sawtelle, explored
Renting in the Hollywood Hills: What will $1,700 get you?
Renting in Laguna Beach: What will $2,800 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Melrose right now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News