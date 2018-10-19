What will $1,700 rent you in Santa Monica, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in Santa Monica if you're on a budget of $1,700/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1432 Seventh St. (Santa Monica)
Listed at $1,696/month, this 342-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 1432 Seventh St.
The unit has both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and a balcony. Hairball alert: cats are allowed.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
2001 Olympic Blvd. (Santa Monica)
Next, there's this studio residence situated at 2001 Olympic Blvd. It's also listed for $1,696/month for its 361 square feet of space.
The apartment features central heating, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is allowed here.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is great for biking and has good transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1537 Seventh St. (Santa Monica)
Then, here's a 375-square-foot studio abode at 1537 Seventh St. that's going for $1,696/month.
Apartment amenities include a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, central heating, hardwood flooring and a balcony. Cats are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
(See the full listing here.)