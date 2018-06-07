What will $1,700 rent you in Silver Lake, right now?

According to Walk Score, this Los Angeles neighborhood is friendly for those on foot, isn't particularly bikeable and has good transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Silver Lake is currently hovering around $2,195.
So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $1,700/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1101 Westerly Terrace
Listed at $1,695/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 1101 Westerly Terrace.
The second floor apartment features both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. Pets are not allowed.
2359 Glendale Blvd., #2
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 2359 Glendale Blvd. It's listed for $1,675/month for its 619-square-feet of space.
In the unit, there are hardwood flooring, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, generous closet space and built-in storage features. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
647 Maltman Ave.
Here's a studio at 647 Maltman Ave. that's going for $1,650/month.
Garage parking and outdoor space are offered as building amenities. In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, exposed brick, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. Cats and dogs are welcome here.
