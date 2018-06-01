What will $1,700 rent you in the Los Angeles Metro area?

We compared what $1,700 might get you in Los Angeles, Long Beach and Pasadena, using data from rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in the area.
What amenities and square footage might you get for the money, and how does location change the equation?
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Los Angeles -- 5535 Carlton Way
This studio is located at 5535 Carlton Way in Los Angeles' Hollywood neighborhood. Asking $1,700/month, it's priced six percent higher than the $1,599 median rent for a studio in Los Angeles.
The building features on-site laundry, a fitness center, outdoor space and a residents lounge. In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and built-in storage features. Cats and dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
Long Beach -- 418 Magnolia Ave.
Next, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 418 Magnolia Ave. in Long Beach. It's also listed for $1,700/month for its 800-square-feet of space--17 percent less than Long Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $2,049.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a balcony, a walk-in closet, new cabinets and in-unit laundry. Small pets will be considered.
According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot and is very bikeable.
Pasadena -- 124 N. Oak Ave., #A
Listed at $1,700/month, this 625-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 124 N. Oak Ave. in Pasadena's Mid Central neighborhood is 10 percent below Pasadena's median one-bedroom rent of $1,895.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, closet space, built-in storage features and ample natural light. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and storage space. Animals are not permitted.
According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable and is very bikeable.
