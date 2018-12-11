What will $1,800 rent you in Costa Mesa, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in Costa Mesa if you're on a budget of $1,800/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
126 E. 18th St.
Here's this studio located at 126 E. 18th St.It 's listed for $1,755/month for its 515 square feet of space.
The building boasts on-site laundry, a fitness center, a swimming pool and on-site management. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a balcony. Both cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.
1896 Orange Ave.
Here's a 400-square-foot studio at 1896 Orange Ave. that's going for $1,750/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, built-in storage features and ample closet space. Building amenities include assigned parking and outdoor space. Animals are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.
1819 Monrovia Ave.
Next, check out this 692-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1819 Monrovia Ave. It's listed for $1,745/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site management and a swimming pool. The apartment boasts a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, closet space and a ceiling fan. Cats are welcome here.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.
365 W. Wilson St.
Located at 365 W. Wilson St., here's a 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $1,715/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, generous closet space and wooden cabinetry. The building has on-site laundry, assigned parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, secured entry and on-site management. Cats and dogs are welcome on this property. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.
