What will $1,800 rent you in Irvine, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Irvine if you're on a budget of $1,800/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
3112 Watermarke Place (Business District)
Listed at $1,800/month, this 648-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 3112 Watermarke Place.
The building features outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center and concierge service. In the apartment, which comes furnished, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, high ceilings, a ceiling fan, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.
421 Orange Blossom, #209 (Oak Creek)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo situated at 421 Orange Blossom, #209. It's also listed for $1,800/month for its 636 square feet of space.
The building has outdoor space, a swimming pool and a fitness center. The apartment features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher, a breakfast bar, wooden cabinetry, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Animals are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
199 Alicante Aisle (West Park)
Here's a 728-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 199 Alicante Aisle that's going for $1,795/month.
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, tile flooring, a walk-in closet, a patio, a breakfast bar, recessed lighting and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space, a swimming pool, storage space and on-site management. Pets are not allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
4 Austin (El Camino Real)
Finally, check out this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 4 Austin. It's listed for $1,775/month.
In the unit, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted flooring, a balcony, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher, a fireplace, high ceilings and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include assigned garage parking, a business center, a fitness center, on-site laundry, on-site management, outdoor space, a lounge, extra storage space and a swimming pool. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
