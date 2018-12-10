What will $1,800 rent you in Los Angeles, right now? | Hoodline

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in Los Angeles with a budget of $1,800/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
6024 Monterey Road, #303 (Montecito Heights)
First up, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 6024 Monterey Road, #303. It's listed for $1,800/month for its 575 square feet of space. The building includes assigned parking. In the unit, expect hardwood floors, carpeting, wooden cabinetry and ample closet space. Both cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
466 1/2 N. Gardner St., #413 (Melrose)
Next up is this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 466 1/2 N. Gardner St., #413, that's also going for $1,800/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood and tile floors, a walk-in closet, lots of natural light and garden access. The building offers on-site laundry, assigned parking and a business center. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
227 S. Hoover St. (Wilshire Center)
Located at 227 S. Hoover St., here's an 850-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,800/month.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space and secured entry. Cats and dogs are welcome. The listing specifies an $1,800 broker's fee.
According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
621 Midvale Ave. (Westwood)
Listed at $1,800/month, this studio apartment is located at 621 Midvale Ave.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, granite countertops and lots of windows. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and a fitness center. This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)