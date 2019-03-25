What will $1,800 rent you in Santa Ana, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in Santa Ana if you've got $1,800/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
1400 Cabrillo Park Drive
Listed at $1,800/month, this 746-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1400 Cabrillo Park Drive.
In the semi-furnished unit, expect a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, assigned parking and a swimming pool. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
3625 S. Bear St., #C
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode over at 3625 S. Bear St., #C.
It's listed for $1,750/month for its 750 square feet of space. The building has outdoor space, a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the unit, there is a fireplace and in-unit laundry a. Both cats and dogs are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.
2724 N. Bristol St. (Riverglen)
Here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 2724 N. Bristol St. that's going for $1,725/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a walk-in closet and a fireplace. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, assigned parking and a swimming pool. Cats and dogs are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.
---
