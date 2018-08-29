REAL ESTATE

What will $1,800 rent you in Woodland Hills, right now?

6333 Canoga Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Woodland Hills?

According to Walk Score, this Los Angeles neighborhood is friendly for those on foot, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Woodland Hills is currently hovering around $1,797.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $1,800/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

21316 Costanso St.




Listed at $1,797/month, this 780-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 21316 Costanso St.

In the unit, you can expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. The building features on-site laundry, assigned parking and extra storage space. Hairball alert: cats are allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

6333 Canoga Ave.




Next, there's this studio apartment located at 6333 Canoga Ave. It's listed for $1,745/month for its 550 square feet of space.

The building offers outdoor space, a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the apartment, anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted flooring, a balcony, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a ceiling fan and a fireplace. Pets are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

5633 Topanga Canyon Blvd.




Here's a 900-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 5633 Topanga Canyon Blvd. that's going for $1,707/month.

Apartment amenities include air conditioning, a dishwasher, carpeting, a patio and wooden cabinetry. The building provides an elevator, assigned parking, outdoor space and a swimming pool. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)
