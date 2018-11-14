What will $1,900 rent you in Costa Mesa, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Costa Mesa with a budget of $1,900/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
970 Valencia St.
Listed at $1,875/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 970 Valencia St.
The building boasts a residents lounge, shared outdoor space and secured entry. In the unit, tenants can anticipate tile flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Pets are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.
1000 S. Coast Drive
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 1000 S. Coast Drive. It's listed for $1,860/month for its 750 square feet of space.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, secured entry and on-site management. The furnished unit boasts hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and a balcony. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.
2345 Newport Blvd.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2345 Newport Blvd. that's going for $1,830/month.
The building features on-site laundry, assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and on-site management. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, white appliances, granite countertops, a walk-in closet and a balcony. Hairball alert: cats are permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
