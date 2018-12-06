What will $1,900 rent you in Costa Mesa, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in Costa Mesa with a budget of $1,900/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
136 Cecil Place, #102
Listed at $1,895/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 136 Cecil Place, #102.
In the unit, the listing promises tiled countertops, a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring, new air conditioning units and a patio. The building boasts garage parking and outdoor space. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
970 Valencia St.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 970 Valencia St. It's listed for $1,850/month.
The building boasts a residents lounge and assigned parking. In the apartment, there are in-unit laundry, tiled flooring, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and air conditioning. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
2345 Newport Blvd.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2345 Newport Blvd. that's going for $1,830/month.
Apartment amenities include a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, white cabinetry, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a balcony. The building features on-site laundry, assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and on-site management. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
