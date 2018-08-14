What will $1,900 rent you in Irvine, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Irvine if you've got $1,900/month earmarked for your rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2210 Scholarship (Business District)
Listed at $1,900/month, this 734-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 2210 Scholarship.
The building has garage parking, shared outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a residents lounge and a business center. In the unit, prospective tenants are promised high ceilings, hardwood and tile flooring, black appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar and large windows. Animals are not permitted.
Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
133 Pineview (Northwood)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo situated at 133 Pineview. It's listed for $1,850/month for its 934 square feet of space.
Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space, a swimming pool and extra storage space. In the bi-level condo, there are high ceilings, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a fireplace. Animals are not allowed.
According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands, is very bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.
1358 Scholarship (Business District)
Here's a 738-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 1358 Scholarship that's also going for $1,850/month.
The building boasts garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center and shared outdoor space. In the unit, you'll get carpeted floors, large windows, a patio, a walk-in closet, black appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.
4 Austin (El Camino Real)
Listed at $1,805/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 4 Austin.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and on-site management. In the condo, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. Sorry animal lovers, pets are not welcome here.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.
