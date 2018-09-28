REAL ESTATE

What will $1,900 rent you in Laguna Beach, right now?

301 Bluebird Canyon Drive. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Laguna Beach?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in Laguna Beach with a budget of $1,900/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

380 N. Coast Highway




Listed at $1,895/month, this 550-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 380 N. Coast Highway.

Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space. In the apartment, expect hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry and a ceiling fan. Pets are not permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

301 Bluebird Canyon Drive





Next, there's this studio apartment located at 301 Bluebird Canyon Drive. It's also listed for $1,895/month for its 400 square feet of space.

Building amenities include outdoor space and assigned parking. The apartment features hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry and a ceiling fan. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

31658 Coast Highway, #B




Then, check out this 740-square-foot studio condo that's located at 31658 Coast Highway, #B. It's listed for $1,850/month.

Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, ceiling fans, recessed lighting and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)
