What will $1,900 rent you in Laguna Beach, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in Laguna Beach with a budget of $1,900/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
380 N. Coast Highway
Listed at $1,895/month, this 550-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 380 N. Coast Highway.
Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space. In the apartment, expect hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry and a ceiling fan. Pets are not permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable and has some transit options.
301 Bluebird Canyon Drive
Next, there's this studio apartment located at 301 Bluebird Canyon Drive. It's also listed for $1,895/month for its 400 square feet of space.
Building amenities include outdoor space and assigned parking. The apartment features hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry and a ceiling fan. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot and has some transit options.
31658 Coast Highway, #B
Then, check out this 740-square-foot studio condo that's located at 31658 Coast Highway, #B. It's listed for $1,850/month.
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, ceiling fans, recessed lighting and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands and has a few nearby public transportation options.
