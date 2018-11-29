REAL ESTATE

What will $1,900 rent you in Laguna Beach, right now?

1306 Bluebird Canyon Drive. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Laguna Beach?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in Laguna Beach if you're on a budget of $1,900/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

1306 Bluebird Canyon Drive






Listed at $1,850/month, this 400-square-foot studio apartment is located at 1306 Bluebird Canyon Drive.

The building has outdoor space and assigned parking. In the furnished unit, expect hardwood floors, a patio, a dishwasher and a breakfast bar. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and offers limited transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

31721 Fairview Road






Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 31721 Fairview Road. It's also listed at $1,850/month for its 470 square feet of space.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking. The apartment features carpeting, granite countertops and a ceiling fan. Pets are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

31658 Coast Highway, #B






Here's a 740-square-foot studio condo at 31658 Coast Highway, #B, that's going for $1,850/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings and a ceiling fan. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

510 Glenneyre St., #2






Finally, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 510 Glenneyre St., #2. It's listed for $1,850/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll find carpeting, built-in storage features and granite countertops. Animals are not permitted. Look out for a $39 application fee and $1,850 security deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
