What will $1,900 rent you in Los Angeles, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Los Angeles if you're on a budget of $1,900/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1732 N. Mariposa Ave., #1/4 (Los Feliz)
Listed at $1,900/month, this 550-square-foot studio apartment is located at 1732 N. Mariposa Ave., #1/4.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking. In the apartment, which is available furnished, anticipate in-unit laundry, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are considered pending an additional deposit.
According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
546 N. Oxford Ave., #207 (Melrose)
Here's a 770-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 546 N. Oxford Ave., #207, that's also going for $1,900/month.
The apartment features hardwood flooring, air conditioning, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. The building has garage parking. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
4305 Gateway (Silver Lake)
Next, check out this 625-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 4305 Gateway. It's listed for $1,900/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood flooring, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, stone countertops, recessed lighting and a breakfast bar. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking and on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are considered.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.
1448 S. Bronson Ave., #1456 (Arlington Heights)
Then there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 1448 S. Bronson Ave., #1456. It's listed for $1,900/month for its 920 square feet of space.
The building offers assigned parking. The apartment features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a fireplace, in-unit laundry, wooden cabinetry and a ceiling fan. Animals are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.
7918 Reseda Blvd. (Reseda)
Finally, check out this 1,119-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 7918 Reseda Blvd. It's listed for $1,899/month.
Apartment amenities include high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a breakfast bar, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. The building offers assigned parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.
