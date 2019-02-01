What will $1,900 rent you in Los Angeles, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in Los Angeles with a budget of $1,900/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
2511 S. W Blvd., #2513 (Longwood)
Listed at $1,900/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 2511 S. W Blvd., #2513.
In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a kitchen island. The building offers parking and outdoor space. Animals are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
1915 Santa Ynez St. (Echo Park)
Next, there's this studio apartment situated at 1915 Santa Ynez St. It's also listed for $1,900/month for its 550 square feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, a private entrance and outdoor space. The apartment boasts hardwood floors, a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property.
478 Landfair Ave. (Westwood)
Then, check out this studio that's located at 478 Landfair Ave. It's listed for $1,900/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, air conditioning and large windows. The building boasts on-site laundry and storage space. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
1625 Crenshaw Blvd. (Mid-City)
Located at 1625 Crenshaw Blvd., here's a 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $1,900/month.
In the apartment, you can anticipate in-unit laundry, a balcony, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Building amenities include a swimming pool, a fitness center and a residents lounge. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
310 S. Kenmore Ave., #204 (Koreatown)
Located at 310 S. Kenmore Ave., #204, here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $1,895/month.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a walk in closet, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include assigned parking, an elevator and secured entry. Pets are not allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
