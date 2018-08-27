REAL ESTATE

What will $1,900 rent you in Orange, right now?

1491 N. Glassell St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orange?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Orange if you're on a budget of $1,900/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

151 S. Cross Creek Road




Listed at $1,900/month, this 678-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 151 S. Cross Creek Road.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center and extra storage space. In the unit, look for carpeting, stainless steel appliances, tile countertops, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar, in-unit laundry, central air conditioning and a patio. Sorry animal lovers, cats and dogs are not welcome here.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area isn't very walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1235 Town and Country Road




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 1235 Town and Country Road. It's listed for $1,865/month for its 756 square feet of space.

Building amenities include a residents lounge, swimming pools, shared outdoor space, assigned parking and secured entry. In the unit, look for hardwood floors and carpeting, high ceilings, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1491 N. Glassell St.




Check out this 780-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 1491 N. Glassell St. It's listed for $1,810/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect swimming pools, a jacuzzi, a business center, a fitness center, a residents lounge, shared outdoor space and assigned parking. The apartment features a patio, ceiling fans, a fireplace, recessed lighting, designer appliances, granite countertops, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast island. Both cats and dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)
